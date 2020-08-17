Century Theaters reopening in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Century Theaters in Sioux Falls are set to reopen after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Century Theater 14 will reopen on Friday, and Century East at Dawley Farm will reopen a week later on August 28th. The theater plans on sanitizing most areas every 30 minutes, with seats being sanitized before every movie.

All auditoriums will be disinfected every morning. There will also be reduced capacity and staggered showtimes to allow for social distancing and extra cleaning.

Face masks will be required for all guests and employees in the building. And for a limited time, there will be showings of classic movies with tickets at $3 for children and $5 for adults.