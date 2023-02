RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Central States Fair in Rapid City is offering a reward for information about items that were recently stolen.

Photo from the Central States Fair Facebook page.

Fair staff posted surveillance pictures saying two people stole multiple items, equipment and vehicles from the fairgrounds. They believe the suspects may be driving a 2008 White GMC Flatbed Truck with black trailer.

If you have information about the thefts, you’re asked to call your local authorities.