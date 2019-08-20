Central States Fair is in full swing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Central States Fair is officially in town. Thousands of families will be checking out the rides, games and concerts. That means the Rapid City Command Center has its work cut out for them the next few days.

Tiffany Hermansen has been going to the fair for as long as she can remember.

“I keep coming back because of the events, the concerts, the rodeo especially. I have two daughters now who love the rodeo, one of them says she wants to be a cowgirl so she loves coming here and especially the rides and everything and the food is amazing,” Hermansen said.

With all the fun, comes a need for responsibility. The Rapid City Command Center, centrally located on the fairgrounds, is there to help.

“We use the command post as kind of the brains of the operation. We have it manned all the time. There is always someone here to help anyone who may need to file reports or anything like that or if they become lost,” Sargeant Hislip said.

These deputies in bright yellow jackets are easy to spot if you need help, or just want to say hi.

“Most of our deputies here are school resource officers so we get to interact in positive ways. We are not just here to arrest kids or arrest people. We are here to prevent things and develop those relationships even during the summer outside of school,” Sergeant Hislip said.

Making the fair an even more enjoyable and safe event.

“I feel safe with them walking around because my girls know to look for them if they get lost from me and to go straight to them and have them come find me that way,” Hermansen said.

Authorities say, since the fair started on Friday, they have handled reports of lost kids, fights, gang colors and drugs. Law enforcement also sent someone to detox.