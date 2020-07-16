Central States Fair in Rapid City is moving forward with planning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — While a number of county fairs have been cancelled across the nation, the Central States Fair in Rapid City is a go.

President of the Central States Fair Board of Directors, Mutch Usera, says this county fair has never been cancelled in the 75 years it has been running.

“So through the COVID-19 action plan that we put together, we started to look at the components of the fair event and what can we do to make sure that our patrons, as well as the workers the volunteers, and the vendors all are able to operate in a very safe environment and we are going to be able to do that through some things that we are going to be implementing,” Usera said.

Such as, sanitizing stations, selling 50% of the tickets in the grand stands, social distancing, and recommending face masks.

Pennington County Commissioner, Deb Hadcock, says it’s important that this year’s fair goes forward.

“They asked us as county commissioners personally if we believe that they should still have the fair and it looked like all five us believed that they should move forward. We just believe it’s an important event to have in our community, it’s something for rural and inner city to mix together,” Hadcock said.

The Central States Fair is scheduled from August 21st to August 30th. While plans are still underway, operations manager, John Kaiser, says the fair will be ready to go.

“Everywhere is changing every day, so we are taking it one day at a time and controlling what we can control but it’s a difficult year and it’s a unique year but come August 21st we are going to be ready to rock and roll and it’s going to be outstanding,” Kaiser said.

While fair board members and county commissioners would love to see people in attendance, they encourage folks to not come if they feel uncomfortable.

To stay updated on the events at the 75th annual Central States Fair, you can check out their website.