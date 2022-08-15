RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City and surrounding areas are now getting ready for the Central States Fair to start after a busy Rally week.

From motorcycles filling up the streets to fair goers heading to the grandstands, it’s been a packed summer in the Black Hills.

However, staff say they are ready for the Central States Fair.

“A lot of it is hurry up and wait. All the planning that we have been doing and all the things we’ve been prepping for, at some point you just want the event to get here so you can start rolling with it,” John Kaiser, Ast. General Manager, said.

Right now, crews are working on final touches. Including the set up for these rides.

“You can see behind me it’s the set up for Carnival Americana. They are putting all the rides together, doing their safety inspections and the cleaning, scrubbing of everything and getting them ready,” Ron Jeffries, General Manager, said.

The Central States Fair has been going on for decades, with another busy year ahead.

“We’ve done this for a number of years and we are pretty settled into what’s going to be happening and we think we will make everything pop off right on time,” Jeffries said.

While the staffing shortage continues to be an issue across the Black Hills, the maintenance crews are working tirelessly to have another great Central States Fair this year.

“These guys have been out here working tirelessly for the last three weeks getting it ready for the public. I hope the public sees it because those guys deserve a lot of credit for what happens out here. They are the backbone of the establishment and without them we wouldn’t have a fair,” Kaiser said.

The Central States Fair starts this Friday and runs through Saturday.