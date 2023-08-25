Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) –The Central States Fair is a place for friends and families to get together for a fun time. Being able to do so, knowing the event is safer than before, makes it even more enjoyable.

This year the fair has added metal detectors and more security to make sure the event is as safe as can be.

“We made the decision this year to increase our level of security, by instituting a metal detector program at our entrance gates. And also increased, greatly increased presence from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Rapid City Police Department, and then we also hired our own events security team,” Central States Fair GM Ron Jeffries said.

The new addition of added security both at both gates that they have at the events and just the fair itself as well as walking around security, provide this level of comfort for those attending the events with their families.

“Well the responses we’ve gotten from social media and comments have overwhelmingly been in support of higher levels of security here at the fairgrounds. This is a kid friendly event, so that’s what we wanted to do. Our board of directors made the decision to invest a significant amount of money into upgrading our security and it’s really paying off,” Jeffries said.

The fair also carried over a new rule from last year. No one can enter after 10 p.m. which is when most of their issues used to take place.

“I do feel safer, I still take precautions, if it’s late and I’m walking to my car I go with someone. But I just overall think they’re good policies and I think it’s strengthened the security at the fair,” Fair Worker Bobbi Brown said.

Parents also feel that a safer fair takes away some of the stress of bringing your kids to the events.

“You don’t have to focus so much on what could happen. You kind of feel like you’re in a more controlled environment. It’s nice to see the extra security, and of course the Sheriff Department, you see them visibly, so it makes it a more relaxing and fun time,” Fair Attendee Timothy Conner said.

The Central States Fair will continue running through this Sunday, August 27th.