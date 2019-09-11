Central Sioux Falls neighborhood riddled with downed trees, power lines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Neighborhoods in central Sioux Falls are in rough shape. South of 41st Street near Scheels, trees are blocking roads and downed power lines are all over.

“Terrible. Terrible. It’s unreal. I can’t describe it even,” Dorman said.

Preparing for a LIVE shot in central Sioux Falls at 44th and West. Posted by KELO Matt Holsen on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Dale Dorman has lived on Glendale for 43 years but he’s never seen it like this. Emergency crews had to rescue his neighbor last night. She went to the hospital with a neck injury.

“The roof caved in and it caught her right in the back of the neck. They couldn’t even get her out the side door. They had to take her through the bedroom window. That’s how they got her out of there,” Dorman said.

“Pray for her. About it,” Dorman said.

Power is out here and just down the road at Ryan Drevlow’s house. He’s not flipping out about it though, instead he’s flipping french toast on the grill.

“Kids got to eat. So got to figure something out. Trying to get them fed. French toast this morning,”

The lights are off at Dayle Hearting’s home. Her fence is wrecked along with part of her sidewalk.

“There’s just trees everywhere and power lines everywhere. It’s just devastating over here,” Hearting said.

She was awake when the storm came through and will remember what she heard.

“It’s the scariest sound I’ve ever heard. I’ll never forget it as long as I live,” Hearting said.

While they all wait for power to return, they take pride in watching neighbors helping neighbors cleanup.

“We come together and take care of each other and that’s all that matters,” Hearting said.

Hearting says she thinks it will take days before power is restored in the neighborhood.