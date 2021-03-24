Central Plains Dairy Expo returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is hosting the Central Plains Dairy Expo. The event was among the first to be canceled last March due to COVID-19, but dairy producers from across the region have found their way back to South Dakota and organizers are going the extra mile to keep them safe.

The Central Plains Dairy Expo started on a whim.

“A few dairy farmers got together and decided, let’s have an event where we can get together and not only have fun, but also learn about the new leading technology in the industry,” Nebraska State Dairy Association Executive Director Kris Bousquet said.

And in the last 20 years it’s grown into something special.

“It’s really the premier event for the dairy industry in the I-29 corridor,” Bousquet said.

“This is the only event that you’ll find that is specifically dairy focused,” Central Plains Dairy Expo Executive Director Kristy Mach said.

The newest in equipment and technology is on display at the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center.

“This is a really great place to kick tires and talk to people and find out from the experts who are here how to better manage their dairies,” Mach said.

This year’s event features nearly 300 exhibitors from across the United States and Canada and includes a number of breakout sessions.

“We have 24 educational sessions, five of which are in Spanish language and so we’re dual language here and we want to educate everybody on anything from nutrition to calf care,” Mach said.

They’re also promoting COVID-19 safety. A mask isn’t mandatory to attend the dairy expo, but is recommended.

“We’re also limiting the number of attendees that can attend some of the educational sessions and we’re scanning those in and out so we’ll be able to do some contact tracing, we’ve got a new badge scanning system this year so we know who’s attended and checked in,” Mach said.

Helping to keep vendors and visitors safe.

“Everybody comes, has fun and enjoys the events of the day and then also goes home healthy,” Bousquet said.

Organizers expect at least 2,500 people to attend the 2-day Central Plains Dairy Expo. The event continues Thursday morning at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 3:00 p.m.