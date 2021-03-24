Central Plains Dairy Expo returns to Sioux Falls after a year off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Central Plains Dairy Expo is underway at the Sioux Falls Arena & Convention Center.

This year’s event features 276 exhibitors from across the United States and Canada, and showcases the latest in equipment and technology. The Central Plains Dairy Expo was among the first events to be canceled last March due to COVID-19, making this year’s get-together event more significant.

“They’ve talked for 20 years of this being a family reunion and you come in here and you can really feel the excitement of people just happy to get back out and about finally after a year, but also just to be able to meet with their friends and neighbors and the vendors they work with and it really is like a family reunion,” Central Plains Dairy Expo Executive Director Kristy Mach said.

The Central Plains Dairy Expo runs until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and wraps up Thursday at 3 p.m.