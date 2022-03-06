MADISON COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Six people died after a tornado swept through central Iowa Saturday.

The victims are four adults and two children. Four other people were injured. The tornado in rural Madison County near Winterset, southwest of Des Moines, damaged homes and toppled trees and power lines. Some of the heaviest damage is in the area a few miles south of Winterset at Highway 169 and Carver Road.

“On carver road we saw the biggest impact of the tornadoes on both sides, they impact the housing. Many people had their houses lost, we’re saying at this point from the trail from where the tornado started to where it ended, it’s probably about 25-30 houses.”

The National Weather Service says the tornado was likely at least an EF-3. Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Madison County.