Center of Life Church works to promote understanding, empathy right now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As conversations surrounding racism and equality echo through the nation, the Center of Life Church is working to promote understanding and empathy with other Sioux Falls churches.

“I believe the importance of having those conversations is so that, especially if someone is in the dark, or doesn’t know, I think it fosters that ability to communicate story. To communicate an understanding and to hear people’s hearts. The biggest mission of Christ is joining hearts together, joining believers together so that we can be on the mission of just spreading love,” Pastor Joshua Duncan said.

Pastor Joshua Duncan and members of his church have been joining prayer meetings of other churches and speaking with local pastors to have conversations about getting involved and standing together.

Gwendolyn Edmond, a church member, says they are also working to stay connected within their own church even though they are still worshipping virtually.

“Seeing what needs that they have, what concerns that they have. We have our Monday, Wednesday, Friday morning prayers because we find that it is very essential to pray over our church family members, their families, our community, our state, our world,” Edmond said.

Duncan says he wants to encourage everyone to be open to conversations about what’s happening in our nation.

“And even be open to sit down with people that may have a differing opinion, but as long as that person is willing to have that conversation to jump in there. Willingness is so key. Willingness to let go of your own personal view and to be able to hear someone else’s experience,” Duncan said.

He says education is key right now.

“Educate yourself on the history of Black America, but then also educate yourself on the mission of Christ and how he stood against inequality and he stood with the marginalized,” Duncan said.