Center of Hope in Sioux Falls to hold bike sale fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Center of Hope is getting a lot of bicycle donations. It has so many, it’s looking to sell dozens during an upcoming fundraiser.

The Bike Overflow Fundraiser will take place on June 27th from 9 a.m. to noon. Prices are still being decided right now but they should range from $50-$300. All of the proceeds will go back to the Center of Hope’s mission of helping the homeless and working poor. Adam Hofer is the Bike To Work Coordinator at the Center of Hope. He helps people who can’t afford bikes find what they need.

“We were closed for three weeks. We were trying to figure out how to do this but then we opened up and we’ve been helping our guests by appointment and helping with repairs by dropoffs,” Hofer said.

If you need help finding a bike but can’t afford one, you can reach out to Center of Hope at 605-334-9789. It is located on the Empower Campus at the old School for the Deaf.