Center of Hope hosting ‘Bike Overflow Fundraiser’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re in need of a new bicycle and you want to help out a good cause, an upcoming fundraiser could have you rolling down the right path. Thanks to several donations, the Center of Hope’s Bike Ministry has an overflow of bikes it’s hoping to sell. The fundraiser will help bring in some much-needed money during the pandemic.

Adam Hofer is the Bike To Work Coordinator at the Center of Hope. He’s been at the nonprofit for four years and loves the mission.

“My main job is to work alongside our guests. Many of them are homeless or working poor. I teach them how to work on bikes and build a relationship with them. We’re a faith-based organization, so we use that opportunity to point people to Jesus as Christ,” Hofer said.

Doug Swenson volunteers here a few days a week fixing up bikes for guests as well.

“That’s the whole purpose. They need bikes to get to their work or get to their basic needs and stuff. They’re always so thankful. They’re extremely thankful for anything we can do for them,” Swenson said.

A lot of bikes have been donated to the Center of Hope. Prices are still being set for the fundraiser but they should range from $50-$300. All of the proceeds will go back to the Center of Hope.

If you’re worried that the Center of Hope will run out of bikes for those in need, don’t be. There’s an entire storage unit you can’t see full of rides like these.

“We’ve been very blessed with bikes. Very blessed,” Hofer said.

“Before we only had a few. We didn’t have enough for our guests. Now, we’ve been exceedingly blessed to the point that we actually could do a fundraiser like this,” Hofer said.

The fundraiser is just around the corner on June 27th from 9 a.m. to noon.

“In the fundraiser we’re going to be selling used and new bikes, bike accessories, bike clothing, bike jerseys, shorts and shoes to the general public. We have never done this before. This is a very rare opportunity,” Hofer said.

An opportunity to share a passion for riding and helping others.

Hofer says Center of Hope closed for three weeks during the pandemic. The fundraiser will help the organization get back on its feet and back to helping those in need. If you need help finding a bike but can’t afford one, we’ve posted contact information here.