Center in works to help with flood disaster aid

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 06:10 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 06:11 PM CDT

Minnehaha County is working with FEMA to set up a center where you can apply for disaster aid.

County officials are planning to set up the center at Southeast Tech. 

The Minnehaha County Emergency Manager says to qualify for the low-interest disaster loan program, you must have some sort of flood damage to your property.

"I can tell you that if you have a wet carpet in your basement, that's probably not going to qualify. There has to be some sort of damage to the structure. In the past it hasn't, but it may qualify this year if your furnace went down or hot water heater or some other important appliance in your livable area of your house," Director of Emergency Management for Minnehaha County, Jason Gearman says. 

Gearman says officials are still figuring out the details for the center at Southeast Tech, and will provide more information soon.
 

