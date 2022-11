RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A cement truck rollover will delay traffic in Rapid City Wednesday.

The Rapid City Police Department said all westbound lanes of Omaha Street are blocked from West Blvd. to 12th Street.

“We anticipate it will take several hours to clear the roadway. Please find an alternative route for the time being,” RCPD tweeted at 10:32 MT.