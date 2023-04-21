RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — First responders in the Black Hills National Forest are getting a major boost in their wireless communications thanks to a First Net network expansion currently underway by AT&T.

The company added several new, purpose-built cell sites to provide coverage in the Black Hills in areas with limited to no wireless coverage.

The sites will also give first responders on First Net – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.