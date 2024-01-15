SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A special celebration of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on what would have been his 95th birthday, looked vastly different than what was originally scheduled for Monday in Sioux Falls.

Dr. Martin Luther King Junior stood alone this morning in Sioux Falls.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

An outdoor remembrance of MLK, filled with singing, stories, and a special proclamation moved online due to sub-zero temperatures.

“It was a little disappointing because originally we were supposed to be standing at the statue, and then that moved to being inside the City Center, and now we’re online, but as long as we still get to have the event and still get to celebrate, I think it’s still a win,” Sioux Falls NAACP Treasurer Tyra Hawkins said.

Tyra Hawkins helped organize the event to celebrate King’s accomplishments in the fight for racial equality.

“This day serves as a way to remind us that there were people before us who also did these hard things and they were able to make change, so it kind of serves as a way to keep you going,” Hawkins said.

“For someone like myself, who is actively trying to serve the community it’s a reminder that we stand on the shoulders of giants,” Sioux Falls NAACP President Langston Newton said.

Langston Newton is President of the Sioux Falls NAACP and says MLK’s legacy is crucial to our American fabric.

“Although he did so many things for us to continue as a society, and all the things he did for race equality and justice, honestly it’s one of those things where you get to reflect on his legacy and you get to also look forward to the future,” Newton said.

Newton says King’s words still resonate today, more than 55 years after his death, and that this day is not only a reminder of the past, but what has yet to be achieved.

“We aren’t starting from zero. We are continuously building on his legacy, and so as a local chapter we’re just trying to continue to fight the fight,” Newton said.

“Although we have seen some improvements, I think there’s still quite a ways to go and so I think just remembering we have come quite a ways, but we still have more fight to give and more things to improve upon,” Hawkins said.

The virtual event did include a proclamation from Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and guest speakers from the South Dakota African American History Museum and Roosevelt High School.