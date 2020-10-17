Celebrating women’s rights and the right to vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Across the nation on Saturday, groups have rallied in demonstrations advocating for women’s rights and encouraging people to vote. One of those rallies was right here in Sioux Falls at Van Eps Park.

When Emily Sorenson saw there wasn’t a women’s rights rally scheduled for Sioux Falls, she stepped up to take the lead on one herself.

“More than anything else, what’s really important is to stand by your convictions. For years now, I’ve been expecting somebody else to do it and I think it just got to the point where, you know, if I really, truly want to support my t-shirt — fight for the things you care about — then I need to fight for the things I care about. You can’t sit back and let somebody else do that. You need to be able to step up and stand for the things that are important to you,” organizer Emily Sorenson said.

While celebrating her birthday this weekend, she also wanted to celebrate everything she believes in.

“The most important message to spread about this is that it’s really important that everybody steps out. Step out and volunteer for the organizations you care about. Step out and vote. Just really support women’s rights in every way possible,” Sorenson said.

Marnie Herrmann lives in Rapid City, but while visiting her daughters in Sioux Falls, she wanted to come out to celebrate everyone’s right to vote.

“Regardless of your position on an issue, it is our right as Americans to vote and we have to vote. Your voice needs to be heard. Millions of people throughout the country’s history have fought for our right to vote and it’s one of the treasures that we have as Americans,” Herrmann said.

“So if you’re out there and you’re wanting to celebrate something, celebrate being a woman. Celebrate being able to stand up for your voice. Be a mentor to the people that are underneath you, coming up beneath you. Everybody can do it, it’s not hard. Get out and vote,” attendee Laura Dimock said.

The rally was also celebrating the 19th Amendment, which was ratified 100 years ago in 1920 and gave women the right to vote.