Celebrating Women’s Entrepreneurship Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – When it comes to starting your own business, collaboration plays a huge role in getting it off the ground. 1 Million Cups celebrated the Women’s Entrepreneurship Week by having two business owners sharing the struggles and victories of starting your own business.

It takes a lot to start your own business.

“The hardest part was, honestly, getting started and knowing what were the first steps to take,” Founder of HerHeadquarters Carina Glover said.

Five months ago, Glover launched her app HerHeadquarters. The goal is to connect women with other women so they can collaborate and improve their own businesses.

“The first thing I did was I started talking to people, and saying, ‘This is what I’m going to do. This is what I need to do. Who do I need to be talking to?'” Glover said.

She now runs the app full time and it spans across several states. Recently, Glover has been talking to the women and men of Sioux Falls during this Women’s Entrepreneurship Week.

“Talking about how women can start their own business, transition into new industries, and really have the perspective of women who collaborate, and how to be successful,” Glover said.

Founder and owner of Beautique, Amanda Christopherson formed her business online five years ago in her basement.

“Now we’re in a ten-thousand square-foot warehouse in Brandon and we have a four-thousand square-foot store front in Brandon,” Christopherson said.

Through their collaboration, they’re looking to inspire those with dreams to reach out and take a leap of faith.

“Over the years, I feel that, just, history; It’s a little harder for women to make businesses work. I feel like there’s a lot of doubt and… just challenges and roadblocks that maybe men don’t always face,” Christopherson said.

By working together, anything can be accomplished.

“I really want to show how powerful these women are, who are taking business and, no matter how hard it gets, they keep pushing,” Glover said.

“Whether you fail or it’s a success, just keep going, just keep learning and if your passion is there you’ll make it,” Christopherson said.

You can learn more about HerHeadquarters and Beautique by visiting their websites.