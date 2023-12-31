SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s almost time to celebrate a new year.

On Sunday, people will count down to midnight to ring in 2024.

The Barrel House will be busy with people ready to ring in the new year.

Jesse Severson is the director of operations for Fonder Properties, which includes the Barrel House and kRav’N.

“We definitely beef up our staff, our volume of cooks, and the amount of liquor we bring in for the weekend,” Severson said.

If alcohol is a part of your celebration, the message from law enforcement is simple.

Don’t drink and drive.

The Sioux Falls Police Department’s night traffic officers will be primarily focused on impaired drivers.

“I don’t think we usually have as big of problems on New Year’s Eve as far as people driving impaired as we do other times of the year. I think people are a little more conscious, a little more aware,” said Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

The Barrel House and kRav’N are even offering an incentive for people who need a ride home New Year’s Eve.

“If you get a Uber or Lyft out of Barrel House or kRav’N, and you show it to your bartender, they’ll give you a $10 bill,” Severson said.

That’s one way to get the new year off to a safe start.

While Severson says the restaurants will be open until 2:00 AM, he’s says people like to show up early on New Year’s Eve so they can eat before going to parties later in the night.