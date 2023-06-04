SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bob Young’s impact on the community of Sioux Falls could be felt throughout the day at Bob Young Field.

“It’s just, it’s heartwarming because it means it’s all about impact and the impact that he had on their lives that they would want to come and honor him in this way,” said Steve Young, son.

Friends, family, former coaches, players and others gathered to hear about his life and celebrate the long career of the former coach. He was with USF for 22 seasons.

“He was a genius on the football field. There were times when he had less of a football team, but he out-coached other coaches. So he was an excellent football coach,” Young said.

Throughout the ceremony, many laughs and tears could be seen from attendees and the family. His daughter Melissa Garrow says he lead his life through faith both on and off the field.

“It’s hard to encapsulate into a few words what our dad has meant to us and to so many of his players and coaches that he’s coached. He was just a very humble man, who often use the phrase inadequate but faithful,” said Garrow.

His son Steve says his father shared a love for God and for people…

“He treated a player, a college president, somebody who’s really important the same as he would treat somebody at the counter of a restaurant or a grocery store, because he loved people,” Young said.

A love that will continue to be felt by those who knew him best. Young won National Coach of the Year in 1996.