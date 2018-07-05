Celebrating The Fourth Of The July In The Black Hills

The Black Hills is a great place to spend the Fourth of July.

The area is packed with places devoted to heritage and history. And on Independence Day, it's packed as well with people who take an interest in our American heritage.

Some people come to the Black Hills to take a ride in time. It's old west themes and places devoted to American heritage attract thousands of visitors at midsummer, and especially on the Fourth of July.

The 1880 Train is just one just attraction. You can't spend the Fourth in the Hills without going to Mount Rushmore. It attracts people from such diverse places as Wisconsin and India.

"Pretty impressive."

"It's really awesome and it's amazing."

There may be more selfies taken at Mount Rushmore than any other place. Mount Rushmore is an icon of democracy and liberty. And on this unusually cool day at the Memorial, people seemed a bit more willing to spend a bit of extra time, and take a few extra pictures.

"People celebrating their independence and enjoying the great sunshine of South Dakota. It's a great place to be, any time of the year. But, especially on Independence Day. I'm looking at our crowd right now. We've got several veterans here," Mount Rushmore National Memorial's Blaine Kortemeyer said.

Up the road, on the other side of the ridge, a cool day at Crazy Horse as well encouraged people to be a bit more relaxed than usual.

"This is a good day to be at Crazy Horse Memorial because we have a lot of things going on. You'll meet a lot of friends here. It's a holiday, as we know, and so you meet a lot of people that you don't expect that you're going to," Crazy Horse Memorial's Jadwiga Ziolkowski said.

And Crazy Horse also attracts the same, wide range of visitors, and people who work there as well. Crazy Horse is sponsoring a summer internship program this year that has attracted students from a variety of places.

"So, I'm getting, like the community service skills at the internship," New York University student Taylahni Jackson said.

"The amount of connections that you make. Meeting all these people here; your co-workers as well as the guests. It's just an amazing experience," University of New Mexico student Jacinto Montoya said.

Last year, tourists spent nearly four billion dollars in South Dakota. There were 5.1 million visitors to South Dakota's National Parks.

