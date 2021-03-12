Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Celebrations for St. Patrick’s Day are getting underway in Sioux Falls this weekend.

Last year, COVID-19 arrived in KELOLAND right as many were prepping for St. Patrick’s Day events.

The El Riad Shrine was planning its St. Patrick’s Day Bash, and just days before the event, chose to cancel with safety in mind.

“I’ve been remote for a year with my office and my, my work. And I know that there’s others out there, they’re the same,” John Archer said.

Which is why John Archer says the opportunity to host the event this year is so special.

“We’re really excited about having people come down, a place to go. This has been a fun, fun event, that ironically, my son, Mike Archer started 10 years ago, came up with the idea. And it’s blossomed into what we think is probably the biggest beer pong tournament in the United States,” Archer said.

This Saturday’s event will be at 50% capacity in order to maintain social distance.

Even so, organizers say getting people out of their homes to support local businesses is exciting.

“It is absolutely imperative, especially now, especially this year and during a very slow month, the spring season, the month of March is very slow for many businesses. And so making these promotions, events, and getting people down here is very important,” Sadie Swier said.

Sadie Swier with Downtown Sioux Falls says the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day is usually one of the busiest days of the year for local breweries.

“If you feel willing to go out, we want to make sure that we’re supporting our local business community because after the difficult year, they absolutely need a little support,” Swier said.

Les Kruse says people who aren’t participating in the beer pong tournament at the Shrine can still take part in the celebrations, which will feature live, free music.

“We have Cory Gray coming on to play at four o’clock and then at six o’clock we have our own band called the Last Call Band from the Shrine is going to play at six o’clock,” Kruse said.

Swier says many local businesses and restaurants will also offer special deals and family friendly activities.

“If you’re looking to go enjoy something outdoors, the Falls Park and Arc of Dreams will also be lit up green. So you can go see those,” Swier said.

For a list of St. Patrick’s Day events taking place in Sioux Falls, click here.