SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An event shining a spotlight on small businesses is back for a second year in Sioux Falls.

Nearly 100 small business owners are setting up shop at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds for Junkin’ Market Days.

“These small business owners have all types of items they sell, so they have boutique clothing, they have candles, they have home decor, repurposed items, gourmet foods so there’s a wide variety here,” Junkin’ Market Days Owner Kerry Bamsey said.

Kerry Bemsey owns Junkin’ Market Days. The event got its start last year in Sioux Falls and has expanded to six cities in three states, starting with Fargo, North Dakota and Rochester, Minnesota.

“At that point I had numerous women asking me, can you teach me how to do this? So since then I’m mentoring seven other women and teaching them how to bring this concept to their community,” Kerry Bamsey said.

“A lot of people who are trying to get out of the business world, the corporate world, and start their own little businesses up,” Bam Bam BBQ Sauces Owner Dan Bamsey said.

Kerry’s husband, Dan, is among the long list of vendors. He’s been creating sauces for decades, but starting bottling Bam Bam BBQ Sauces just over a year ago.

“Just got a lot of recommendation, everybody calling me around graduation, holiday seasons, can you make me some BBQ sauce, so I decided to bottle it,” Dan Bamsey said.

“Junkin’ Market Days includes small businesses from across six states, and expects to attract thousands of visitors from far and wide to do some holiday shopping.

“Money’s tight for a lot of people but people are also forward thinking and know that they want to support small business owners and local instead of waiting until the last minute, buying from the big box stores and waiting for shipping so there’s going to be a lot of people that will be doing their holiday shopping at this event,” Kerry Bamsey said.

Junkin’ Market Days runs until 8:00 p.m. Friday inside the Expo Building and continues Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is $5.