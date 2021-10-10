Celebrating Native Americans’ Day with Indigenous-owned businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Monday is Native Americans’ Day, and one way you could mark the occasion is by supporting local businesses run by members of South Dakota’s Indigenous communities. In Sioux Falls, you could grab lunch from Watecha Bowl and then do some shopping for handmade products at Sweetgrass Soapery.

“What’s been really cool to be able to present is the variety of Native American culture there really is here, you know,” Miranda Koltze, owner of Sweetgrass Soapery said. “A lot of folks, the first thing that comes to mind is Lakota culture and that’s a very important piece of the puzzle around here. But you also have Dakota, Nakota, you know, we get people that visit from way up north to way down south. So it’s been really cool to be able to reiterate that we’re all still varied and so different and also, we’re very modern, vibrant people.”

Sunday we will tell you what the Native Americans’ Day holiday means for the people running two businesses. You’ll also find out how they are celebrating