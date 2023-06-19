SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday, people nationwide celebrated Juneteenth in observation of the end of slavery in the United States.

In Sioux Falls this past weekend, a celebration was held at 8th and Railroad to commemorate the day. But Monday night, some people gathered for a short ceremony near the Arc of Dreams, including president of the local NAACP chapter, Langston Newton.

“We’re going to light up the Arc of Dreams in red, green and yellow as a way to celebrate Juneteenth,” Newton said.

South Dakota African American History Museum researcher, Zach Van Harris Jr., was also a speaker at the event.

“The Arc of Dreams is a representation of that connection, and we got the Juneteenth colors represented, and that’s helping bring the harmony in the community. Bringing it all together. Tying it all together,” Van Harris Jr. said.

Juneteenth observes the end of slavery in the United States.

“This day, on June 19 in 1865, we tend to celebrate freedom for all Americans. As on this day, General Granger actually rode up to Galveston, Texas, and announced and demanded that the last slaves out of Texas were freed,” Newton said.

“Juneteenth, it’s not a Black celebration. It is an American celebration, and that’s what I want everyone to get the message. It’s not just for Black people. This is for America. The importance is, this is big for America, for all of us to recognize that. It’s Freedom Day,” Van Harris Jr. said.

People who attended the celebration Saturday say it was a great turnout.

“It was good food, good music. It was great community. It was an awesome celebration of just freedom,” Newton said.