Celebrating Juneteenth at Terrace Park in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Juneteenth may be newly-recognized as a federal holiday, but it’s still a day people have been celebrating for many years.

Here in Sioux Falls, the Establishing Sustainable Connections organization has hosted a celebration for five years. However, this year’s was a bit larger with more vendors and more people.

“We want to celebrate each other, we want to celebrate freedom,” Julian Beaudion, vice-president of ESC said. “Not just for us, but freedom for all Americans because the signing of that bill here last week really signified that we’re now all free.”

The celebration was scheduled to end at 4 o’clock Saturday.

This year was also the first time they’ve recognized a Grand Marshall of Juneteenth. The first-ever recipient of that honor was Porter Williams of Sioux Falls.

