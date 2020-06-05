Celebrating June’s First Friday with DTSF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — June’s First Friday is very unique as it falls on another South Dakota celebration: 605 Day.

Not only will the sun open up later, but so will many local stores. Each of them taking special precautions in light of COVID-19, but there’s also other ways to celebrate if you don’t feel comfortable coming out.

After a month of being closed due to COVID-19, Owner of Sticks & Steel Terri Schuver is excited to have some familiar faces back checking out her store.

“It’s great to see their faces. We’re thrilled. Even if it’s, like, half of their face,” Schuver said.

As June’s First Friday begins, she and her team are doing what they can to make people feel safe who decide to come out.

“We wear masks out on the sales floor. We wipe down regularly used surfaces three times a day.” Schuver said.

They also have multiple hand sanitizer stations planted around the store, and masks available for purchase. For those who still want to celebrate, but remain socially distant, Downtown Sioux Falls is also planning a virtual event.

“We’re still featuring live music, we’re going to have some local food, we’re going to have some food that’s popular from South Dakota,” Swier said.

With it landing on June 5th, also known as ‘605 Day’, Swier says it’s important for people to come together, not just celebrating downtown but the state as a whole.

“It’s a really important celebration and a really important time to take a breath of fresh air and to have something positive and… a way for all of us to come together,” Swier said.

Schuver’s store and many others will also be selling goods that reflect this theme.

“I think we’re going to do a little bit of a sidewalk sale – folks will have to watch their social media – but I think we’re going to do some stuff out on the boardwalk to give ourselves a little more space and allow for some additional crowds,” Schuver said.

“I think this will be something where we can really come together and celebrate our community, not only in Sioux Falls but across the whole state,” Swier said.

You can learn more about DTSF’s live stream by going to their Facebook page. The event starts at 4 p.m.