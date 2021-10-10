Celebrating Indigenous cultures with two Sioux Falls businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Every year, Native Americans’ Day gives people a chance to learn about and connect with Indigenous cultures. Although a parade in Sioux Falls for tomorrow’s holiday is cancelled, another way to celebrate can be through supporting businesses run by Native Americans.

Watecha Bowl and Sweetgrass Soapery are two Sioux Falls businesses offering a piece of Native American culture through food and handmade products.

“We just remain true to the teachings that we grew up with and translate them in our food, we translate them in the way we operate our business, we interact with our customers,” Lawrence West, owner of Watecha Bowl said.

“It’s been an honor, it’s been a privilege to be able to open this space up to everybody,” Miranda Koltze, owner of Sweetgrass Soapery said.

To celebrate Native Americans’ Day, Watecha Bowl is offering a special discount in the restaurant.

“Grandmas and grandpas and older elders are going to eat free tomorrow so we’ll cook like extra things like buffalo pot roast, buffalo mac n cheese, buffalo soup,” West said.

Sweetgrass Soapery will be closed for the holiday, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t celebrating it.

“The local elementary kids from Hawthorne just up the road here, the third grade art class came in and installed some really beautiful star quilt pattern pieces in our window,” Koltze said. “So we’re really excited to host that for the month.”

When people interact, they learn, too.

“It’s been a great learning curve too. Every single day I’m learning something new,” Koltze said. “I’m, by no means, an expert and we represent so many local cultures. And that means many Native American nations too,.”

“All professions, all religions, all ethnicities,” West said. “They come here and they spread their culture with our culture, you know.”