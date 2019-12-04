Celebrating global “Day of Giving” with acts of kindness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday are meant for holiday spending. But today is for giving back.

It doesn’t take much to makes someone’s day a little brighter.

“A simple act of kindness that you can do to someone every day is simply just saying hello to someone,” Southwest Middle School 6th grader Carter Ruml said.

“Even in the classroom just thanking your teachers and opening the door for someone and just smiling at someone can impact someone’s day so much,” Southwest Middle School 8th grader Lila Kowalski said.

Students here at Southwest Middle School are writing down an act of kindness either they did or experienced.

Each sticky note on the window represents $1 donated to the food bank.

“It’s about giving back. It’s about bettering our community, showing our students the importance of giving and the way it makes us feel when we do give to others,” Southwest Middle School Principal Lindsey Ruml said.

Tuesday morning Corral Drive Elementary and Southwest Middle School donated toys for Toys for Tots.

“It’s just encouraging our kids, ourselves to slow down this holiday season and say thank you,” Principal Ruml said.

After reading a few of these acts of kindness, students are ready to make an impact even if it’s something small.

“I feel like if you’re having a bad day or a good day, either way it does kind of pour in some happiness and it makes you feel welcomed and appreciated,” Kowalski said.

Thanks to the Live Like Lilli Foundation, Black Hills Pediatric Dentistry is donating $1 for each act of kindness to the local food bank and Toys for Tots.