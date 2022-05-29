SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spirits are high for Jefferson High School’s class of 2022.

“It’s just amazing! I’ve been working 13-14 years for this moment where my name is getting called. I’m just as excited as everyone in the building today,” said Mohamed Abdulkadir, graduate.

They’re the first graduating class since the school opened last fall.

“We’re going to be in the books I already know,” said Katelyn Erickson, graduate.

“I’m super glad I made it! I’m glad all my classmates made it with me. It was a really fun experience and I would say it’s an accomplishment to be the first-ever graduating class from a high school,” said David Jones, MC and graduate.

“It feels like an amazing goal. Especially for my mother, she’s been through a lot and for her, I know this means possibly more for her than it does for me,” said Jacob SmithMendez, graduate.

Students talked about what comes next, too.

“I plan on going to college,” said Nicolas Perez.

“I’m really going for child life specialist or athletic training, because I am a cheerleader and would love to do anything with people,” Erickson said.

“I really want to cure cancer which is a huge goal of mine but I just love being able to find new things and learn new things along the way,” said Olivia Versteg, Valedictorian and graduate.