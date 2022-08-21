SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Organizers and families gathered near the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls Saturday for a back-to-school fair titled “Celebrating Families.”

“This is my Christmas in August,” said Darcy Jensen, executive director of Prairie View Prevention Services.

Prairie View Prevention Services of Sioux Falls typically deals with substance abuse, but on Saturday Darcy Jensen, the organization’s executive director, helped organize this back-to-school fair.

Jensen says she has helped organize the event for more than twenty years. Today the fair provided families with school supplies, socks, underwear and a bike helmet.

“Really our focus is to make sure that we are preventing anything- substance use, accidents, injuries but also that the families can have some fun,” Jensen said.

“I got a bike helmet!” Jidenna said.

Families received the items for free. The event also featured vendors providing information about dental care and community resources.

Ryan: “When I get a bike, I can ride my bike.”

Renee Ortiz: “Safely right?”

Ryan: “Yeah!”

10th grader Niomi Brave says she and her family come to this event every year.

“Sometimes it is a struggle for money with my family so we do have to do through stuff like this,” Brave said.

Brave says she appreciates seeing people gather like this.

“You just see volunteers here helping out, you see people who have been running the organization for years helping out, and as a community that’s kind of what we need nowadays with all of the things going on,” Brave said.

“Letting kids in our community know that we care and they belong. I think that’s an important message for them to know that there are people who support them,” Jensen said.

Jensen says they gave away over 600 bike helmets. The Sioux Falls School District’s first day of school is this coming Thursday.