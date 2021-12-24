Celebrating Christmas with work-family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime family owned grocery store in Sioux Falls will open its doors on Christmas Day to celebrate the holiday with work-family.

Franklin Food Market, like many local businesses, is seeing a steady stream of shoppers on Christmas Eve.

“A lot of people coming in, just buying everything that they need. They’re looking forward to having a Christmas again this year,” Franklin Food Market Manager Laurie Van Noort said.

Unlike most stores, the family owned market will be open for a few hours on Christmas Day. It’s a tradition that got its start about 15 years ago.

“I was not in favor of it, never even thought about it and Laurie came to me and asked me if we could open up and I said ‘no, we’re not going to do that.’ She said ‘you’re looking at this all wrong’ and I said ‘ok, how am I looking at it?’ She told me we had some people that had no place to be,” Franklin Food Market Owner Ted Haggar said.

“Everybody doesn’t have somewhere to go on Christmas. We had a gentleman that passed away about a month ago and he was the first one to sign up. His son lived in Germany, his grandchild, one of them lived in Germany and two lived down in Omaha. He had nowhere to go,” Van Noort said.

A sign-up sheet is posted each November and employees choose whether or not to work.

“We put the list up this year and we had 14 people sign up to work. The enthusiasm is there, it’s a fun day to work, people are in great moods because they found somewhere that was open that they could get the things they forgot,” Van Noort said.

Providing another footnote in the storied history of Franklin Food Market.

“73 years in January and we’re kind of proud of that,” Haggar said.

“I would not change anything. I actually met my husband here 34 years ago and Ted is a wonderful person to work for. He makes it feel like you’re family,” Van Noort said.

Especially on Christmas Day.

Laurie even calls the parents of employees under the age of 18 to make sure its OK they work on Christmas Day.

Franklin Food Market is open 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.