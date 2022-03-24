SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s National Agriculture Week, and the Washington Pavilion is celebrating in a special way.

Ag Day is returning to the Washington Pavilion this Saturday. This event highlights the many different areas of the agricultural industry and gives visitors a chance to learn about South Dakota’s largest industry.

This Saturday is dedicated to celebrating agriculture at the Washington Pavilion.

“We take the opportunity to highlight the industry in our state that you know means so much to so many families here in South Dakota,” said Maddy Grogan, Director of Education at the Washington Pavilion.

This year’s ag day will include around 30 exhibitors, highlighting different area’s of the agricultural industry, from technology to pork production.

“It ranges. We will have someone coming in talking about knitting and making wool, then we will have talking about technology in agriculture and how that has revolutionized what we are doing,” said Grogan.

“There are many generations that don’t know exactly where their food comes from or they are removed from the farm. So this gives us farmers the opportunity to tell that story and for kids to know where their food comes from or different products that they aren’t eating come from,” said Alica Place, Communications Coordinator of Pipestone.

During the event, kids will get to experience farm life through hands-on exhibits and visits from livestock, teaching them more about where their food comes from.

“We bring two little weaned piglets so the kids are always there talking talking to them. So it’s like ‘hey do you like bacon? Did you know bacon comes from a pig?’,” said Place.

“It is an industry that not only is so important to our state, but our region and it’s not something that is taught in schools all the time. So it’s an opportunity for families and their students and kids to get in the doors and learn more about it,” said Grogan.

Ag day is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion. During the event admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center is free. They will be providing a free lunch starting at 11 a.m. for the first 750 people.