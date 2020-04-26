Breaking News
Sunday’s COVID-19 update: One new death reported in the state

Celebrating 99 years with a family parade

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It was a day of celebration for Leonard Weber Sunday as his family surprised him with a drive-by birthday party.

Weber will be 99 on Tuesday so his family got together to wish him a happy birthday from a safe distance away. Weber is a WWII Veteran, and his family says Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed April 28th as Leonard Weber Day to honor his military service.

“I’m 40 years old, been a part of his life forever. He’s been a huge role model for me so to be here today to see him on the verge of 99 years old is pretty incredible. I hope we can make it another year and actually celebrate next year with him,” Patrick Weber, his grandson said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss