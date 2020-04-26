Celebrating 99 years with a family parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It was a day of celebration for Leonard Weber Sunday as his family surprised him with a drive-by birthday party.

Weber will be 99 on Tuesday so his family got together to wish him a happy birthday from a safe distance away. Weber is a WWII Veteran, and his family says Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed April 28th as Leonard Weber Day to honor his military service.

“I’m 40 years old, been a part of his life forever. He’s been a huge role model for me so to be here today to see him on the verge of 99 years old is pretty incredible. I hope we can make it another year and actually celebrate next year with him,” Patrick Weber, his grandson said.