SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELO-TV signed on the air on May 19th, 1953 as South Dakota’s first television station.

That same day, Ann Stunes was welcomed into the world in northeastern South Dakota.

Like many kids in KELOLAND, she grew up watching Captain 11.

“It was just a tradition, a staple in my home,” Stunes.

It wasn’t until Ann turned 35 that she realized she shared a birthday with the station she had been watching her whole life.

When year 40 came around, the birthday woman and KELO celebrated together on Captain 11.

The mother and her two children also captured a picture with Steve Hemmingsen, Dave Dedrick, and Doug Lund.

“It’s just a real keepsake. They’re just the stars of TV in South Dakota,” Stunes said.

In less than two months, Ann will celebrate her 70th birthday.

“It’s impossible. I don’t feel 70. I feel younger than that, but this is okay. I’m excited and I’ve made it this far,” Stunes said.

KELOLAND Media Group will be also be ringing in the 70-year milestone.

“It just means so much to me that with KELOLAND being such a major media business in South Dakota that I actually share a birthday with them. It’s just such an honor. I just love having them here and I hope we’re celebrating 80, 90, and 100 as time goes on,” Stunes said.

If you have any KELO photos or memories to share with us, be sure to visit our 70th anniversary page.