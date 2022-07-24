GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — It was a beautiful day to be outside enjoying the sunshine and perhaps hiking Saturday.

From the running water of Split Rock Creek to the rock formations and wildlife Palisades State Park near Garretson offers all kinds of scenery.

“The park really showcases a lot of different things. We have a lot of different wildlife, photography opportunities, canoe, kayaking and our main attractions are our rock formations that have been here for over a billion years,” District Park Supervisor Luke Dreckman said.

On Saturday, attendees celebrated the 50th anniversary of the park with a poker run on trails in and near the park.

“We are sending them to the city park- two cities parks, the Split Rock Park and Devil’s Gulch and then they will hit three trails here and then turn their card back in and draw their poker hand,” Dreckman said.

One of the families out on the trails was the Thulin Family: nature lovers who have lived in Sioux Falls for 8 years.

“We love just, in general, getting out, we think the state park system is great. We have an annual pass, so we can go around to all of them in the area,” father Steven Thulin said.

The family says there are many things they enjoy about Palisades.

“I just love the… I like the views and stuff,” daughter Naomi-Malin said.

“I just like being outdoors and climbing a lot of stuff,” son Peter said.

“I love the rocks, love the view, and I guess we just love nature, and we’re family-friendly too!” mother Sarah Thulin said.

Recently the park has expanded to measure more than 400 acres…

…creating more scenic views, activities and space for people to enjoy.

Dreckman says expansion roughly means the park doubling in size.