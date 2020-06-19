Celebrating 20 years of visibility for Sioux Falls Pride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While June is known as the month to celebrate pride, Sioux Falls Pride is also using it to mark an important milestone. They’re celebrating 20 years, not just of being an organization within the community, but bringing visibility to a marginalized group.

For Sioux Falls Pride President Quinn Kathner, the pride flag doesn’t just represent her sexual orientation. It symbolizes visibility for the LGBTQ community

“I received a message taped to the front of our door from a young community member identifying as gay, thanking us for flying the pride flag because their father would not fly that flag,” Kathner said.

Last week, Sioux Falls Pride was denied in their request to have that same flag fly over city hall for pride month. But that’s not denying all they’ve accomplished in their 20 years in Sioux Falls.

“2019 We had our very first pride parade with amazing attendance. 2020 it looks a little different but the empowerment is the same and the visibility remains the same,” Kathner said.

Sioux Falls’ first pride parade (2019) Photo Courtesy: Quinn Kathner

“I feel very nostalgic and very proud. Especially proud to be a part of the process and provide to our youth what I got as a youth,” Community Action Liaison Boots Among Trees said.

The Supreme Court ruling in favor of banning discrimination in the workplace was also a huge win.

“Visibility is one way of us staying alive, healthy, and continuing to fight for our rights as people,” Among Trees said.

This Saturday, Sioux Fall Pride is hosting a Visibility Gathering just outside of city hall.

“Within our community, those who are inside the closet, who have not come out to friends or family, or even truly come out to their selves, this is an opportunity to see others like them being unabashed and… proud of who they are,” Among Trees said.

And help them to visualize what can be accomplished over next 20 years.

“Visibility is everything. When we have a community that is engaged and is visible, that leaves a legacy for generations to follow in that footpath,” Kathner said.

Sioux Falls Pride wants to clarify that this isn’t a march or parade, but a gathering. That is so it’s inclusive of those with limited mobility. They will also have an American Sign Language interpreter. It goes from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.