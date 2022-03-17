SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls turned 122 years old today.

Volunteers and staff gathered to celebrate with a chili “cook-off”.

The winner received a $122 dollar cash prize in honor of The Mission’s birthday and the work it does for the community.

“Today is a way to give back by doing a chili cook-off with our donors, partners, volunteers, area churches that are in chapel or doing ministries. We’ve invited them but also the community so they can come and see what we do at the mission,” said Elly Heckle, Marketing Director at UGM.

Kathryn VanZee won the chili cook-off — she is the Director of the Women’s Center in Sioux Falls.