SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –This weekend, Sioux Empire United Way is celebrating World Book Day with Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library serves over 10,000 children every month in KELOLAND and volunteers say if you haven’t signed up your child you’re missing out.

In 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library began inspiring a love of reading by gifting books to children.

That’s why the local United Way got on board.

“Imagination Library started in 2002 in the Sioux Empire and since that time over 2.5 million books have been distributed to local kids,” Christina Riss said.

200 million have been distributed nationwide.

“My daughter’s favorite is ‘The Little Engine That Could’ and we read it every night,” Anna Jankord said.

Anna Jankord is a volunteer for United Way but she’s also a recipient of the books.

“My kids get really excited about the books, because not only does it bring a piece of mail to them, but it’s a book that they can identify with,” Jankord said.

The books oftentimes teach life lessons and they say the sooner you can get your kids reading, the better.

“Ninety percent of the brain develops by age five and so those early years are so incredibly important,” Riss said.

So this Sunday, on World Book Day, Unite Way and Dolly Parton are encouraging parents to get their kids signed up for Imagination Library, so they can create a lifelong love of reading and to inspire children to dream more and learn more.

To enroll your child into the program, visit this story on keloland.com where we’ve provided a link.