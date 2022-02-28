SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you run out of something at home, you head to the store. But for some people, those basic items can be expensive.

The Helpline Center is holding a donation drive throughout the month of March as a way to help celebrate Women’s History Month.

“We are doing a donation drive through our volunteer connections program for women’s hygiene kits,” vice president of community development, Helpline Center, Susie Ryks said. “We are looking for specifically feminine hygiene products, so those are tampons, pads, those types of things.”

All you have to do is drop off the menstrual products at one of the three collection sites. The St. Francis House is one of those locations.

“We will take some of the items and fill them in the bag, so that when ladies come into the St. Francis House asking for these items, we can hand them this makeup bag instead of a handful of feminine hygiene items, this gives them a little more dignity and respect,” executive director, St. Francis House, Julie Becker said.

“It’s a great option for people to be able to drop off these items directly to places that serve individuals in need, and then you actually get to see where your items are going versus having them in our lobby, it’s a great option for them to maybe connect with that agency in other ways as well,” Ryks said.

And even just one donation can go a long way.

“This is an amazing opportunity for people to embrace, these don’t cost that much in the store, but to an individual that does not have, it is pretty huge,” Becker said.

The other two collection sites are the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and the Glory House. For a list of drop off times as well as which menstrual products are needed and what times you can drop them off, click here.