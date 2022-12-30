SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO) — As people across South Dakota are gearing up to welcome in the new year, the Sioux Falls Police Department and the South Dakota Highway Patrol want to remind everyone to keep themselves and others out of harm’s way.

Whether you’re planning to head out on the town or stay home this New Year’s weekend, Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department asks that you celebrate safely and with moderation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Usually what happens if people drink too much is we see fights, we see arguments that lead to fights, we see problems that happen, and it’s just because people have been drinking too much,” Clemens said.

Clemens says to keep an eye out for those walking outside or who may have fallen unconscious on the sidewalks, as well as those on the roads.

“We’re going to have extra officers working and certainly there’s a chance we may have officers that are specifically looking for impaired drivers as well,” Clemens said.

“With New Year’s Eve being on a weekend, there’ll be plenty of troopers out. There’ll be saturations across the state. And there also will be sobriety checkpoints across the state,” Sgt. Kristoff DeKramer, SDHP said.

Most importantly, if you’re going to drink, be sure to have a designated driver.

“What everybody can do is look out for their family and friends and make sure people aren’t on the roads that are intoxicated or have been drinking,” DeKramer said.

Clemens says if you see something that doesn’t look right you can call 911. If it is not an emergency you can call the police department’s nonemergency number to make a report.