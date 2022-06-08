SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You can take a trip around the world this weekend without leaving Sioux Falls. The Multi-Cultural Center is holding its annual Festival of Cultures on Saturday.

From different food, artwork, and vendors you’ll be able to experience a wide variety of cultures this weekend.

This year is the 25th annual Festival of Cultures at Falls Park.

“We can see that the diversity in the city has grown over the last 25 years and this is a way to celebrate that and share that with everyone,” director of development and marketing, Kadyn Wittman said.

This will be Nadifa Mahamed’s second year as a vendor with her business La Galere.

“Jewelry, hats, purses, African map handbags, a little bit of that, I’m hoping in the future to expand into clothing,” owner of La Galere, Nadifa Mahamed said.

Mahamed immigrated from Chad in 2010, and says this event is a way for people to meet others from different backgrounds.

“Get a different perspective, just to see life through a different lens and so that’s why I look forward to that,” Mahamed said.

Over the 25 years, Wittman says the event has grown. She says a few hundred people attended the first event. This year she expects anywhere from 12,000-15,000 people.

“Sioux Falls is home to over 140 languages, here at the multi-cultural center we provide translators and interpreters for 28 of those languages so we can clearly see the city has grown in its diversity and this is a way for people to celebrate that and that we see so many cultures thriving in Sioux Falls,” Wittman said.

The event is from noon to 5:00. For a list of performers, food trucks, and vendors, click here.