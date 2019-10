SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls family had to spend the night away from their home following a fire.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a call of a possible electrical fire at a home on West 12th Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Crews found light smoke and fire in the ceiling of the second floor and were able to keep the fire from spreading to the attic..

The people inside got out safely and no one’s hurt. However, they couldn’t return home because of the electricity being shut-off.