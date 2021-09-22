CDC: Salmonella outbreak detected in 25 states, including South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A mystery food has made at least 127 people sick in 25 states, including South Dakota.

The CDC is investigating the salmonella outbreak and says the actual number of sick people is “likely much higher.” They know of at least 18 people who have been hospitalized for the illness.

Through lab work, researchers have determined that all of the people likely got sick from the same food. Health officials are interviewing people about where they ate in the week before they got sick. So far, they’ve discovered several groups ate at the same restaurants in different states.

In addition to one case in South Dakota, there are also cases in Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska along with 21 other states.