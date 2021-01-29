CBS Sunday Morning video generates global interest in Blue Mounds State Park

LUVERNE, MN (KELO) — The picturesque prairie of southwest Minnesota has left a lasting impression on a national TV audience. Last weekend, CBS Sunday Morning aired a video shot by KELOLAND News Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard featuring Blue Mounds State Park near Luverne. Being in the national spotlight is expected to cast a bright future for tourism in the area for months to come.

“We leave you this Sunday Morning out in the cold, at Blue Mounds State Park in Minnesota,” Jane Pauley said.

The most famous residents of Blue Mounds State Park, are wallowing in their newly-found fame, courtesy the CBS Sunday Morning Show.

“Some of the footage of the bison wallowing, it was exciting to see, not everybody gets to see that, so it was nice that everybody can now,” Blue Mounds State Park Manager Chris Ingebretsen said.

This up-close look at the wildlife and frosty foliage has generated a lot of interest among people wanting to visit the park.

“I’ve been monitoring the comments on the KELO web page and Facebook page and every time I see something, there’s somebody from elsewhere, all over the world, that are seeing it and I think that they’re going to want to come see it,” Luverne Mayor Pat Baustian said.

People seeking a cure for their cabin fever brought on by the pandemic have doubled visitation here at Blue Mounds State Park this winter.

“People are out hiking right now, the snow is not so deep yet and when we did get this last round of snow, we did see skiers and snow-shoers and fat-tire bikers as well,” Ingebretsen said.

The park is expecting strong visitor numbers into the spring and summer, as people start making their Memorial Day camping reservations to see for themselves, the outdoor splendor of Blue Mounds State Park.

The City of Luverne is in the process of building a 6-mile bike trail loop that will connect with a trail into Blue Mounds State Park. The project is expected to be finished next year.