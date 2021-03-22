Cave tours at Wind Cave National Park are back

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (KELO) — After nearly two years, Wind Cave National Park is bringing back its famous cave tours.

Wind Cave’s elevators shut down in late June of 2019 for repairs… then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Tom Farrell, the Chief of Education and Interpretation says it’s good to be back.

“It’s very nice to be offering tours again. And it’s very nice to see people going in and coming out of the cave and now we’ll show people the seventh longest cave in the world. Caves are like people, they all have a different story to tell and this one definitely has a very unique story,” Farrell said.

Since the elevators opening last Saturday, Wind Cave National Park is currently offering three tours a day, each day.

Kerri Collins and her family are visiting the national park from Arkansas.

“I think it was very family friendly, very safe, very knowledgeable and something in this area that you can bring anybody to,” Colling said.

Farrell says since opening back up, many visitors have stopped by. However, he says it’s important that people understand the health precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve instituted safety measures, both on the surface and in the cave to provide for the safety of the staff and also for visitors. Chief among them is the requirement in federal buildings and caves to wear a mask. We’re also limiting the number of people and tourists to offer social distancing in the cave,” Farrell said.

So that visitors, like the Collins family, continue to come back.

Is this something you can see yourself coming back to someday?

“Someday, yes!”

Park officials say the tour restrictions may change in the future. For now, it’s recommended to schedule your tour early due to limited capacity.