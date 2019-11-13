Cave safety tips

Exploring dark caves and climbing through small passages can be an exciting experience. It can also be a scary one if your light goes out or you lose your map. That’s why it’s important to practice cave safety.

You can find yourself in a very dangerous situation if you don’t have the right equipment. Wind Cave is known for it’s complex, 3-dimensional passages.

“We have at least 3 light sources, independent light sources with their own batteries because darkness prevails down there. You can’t wait until the sun comes up,” Marc Ohms, Physical Scientist for Wind Cave National Park, said.

Along with using the right equipment, you should never venture into a cave alone.

“Caves can be dangerous if you don’t know what you are doing or you’re inexperienced so if you’ve never done it before, do it with a group.. safety is in numbers so we usually go caving with at least 3 person teams,” Ohms said.