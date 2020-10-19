Cause of suspect’s death in officer involved shooting not yet available, Sioux Falls Police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police said Monday they are still waiting to learn details of how a suspect died in an officer involved shooting on Friday, Oct. 17, on the 700 block of Elmwood Avenue.

The suspect died of a gunshot to the head but the origin of the gunshot was not yet known, Sioux Falls Police spokesman Sam Clemens said during Monday’s daily news briefing.

“We don’t know how he died. We just know he died of a gunshot wound to the head,” Clemens said.

The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident which is in line with department policy, Clemens said.

“The DCI is really close to identifying the suspect,” Clemens said. But, the suspect is likely 19, Clemens said.

Two Sioux Falls Police Officers responded at about 11 p.m. on Oct. 17 to a call about a person who would not leave an apartment, Clemens said.

He added that one officer went to the north entrance of the apartment building while the second officer went to the south entrance.

The suspect was in the hallway and fired a gun at the officer in the north entrance, Clemens said. He continued to say, the officer left the north entrance area and the officer at the south entrance returned fire.

Both officers are on administrative leave which is also part of police department policy, Clemens said.

An autopsy on the suspect who died will be conducted.