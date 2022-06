RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway into a fire call at a building in central Rapid City on Monday.

According to a social media post, firefighters with the Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to 4th Street and Main Streets for a fire around 10:15 a.m. MT.

When they arrived on scene, smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the building.

No one was hurt. Investigators are looking into what sparked the fire.